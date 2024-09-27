Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill 9 In S. Lebanon - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- At least nine people were killed in a new Israeli air raid on a three-story house in Shebaa Town in south Lebanon early Friday, according to local reports.

The Israeli occupation targeted towns and cities in south Lebanon late Thursday and early Friday, Lebanon's state-owned news agency reported.

Meanwhile, many Lebanese civilians had to leave their homes under Israeli occupation bombardment, seeking safe places in Beirut and other areas, it said.

Since early Monday, Israeli occupation airstrikes have killed more than 600 people and left thousands of injured and nearly 100,000 people displaced. (end)

