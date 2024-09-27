Russians Attack Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro On September 27
9/27/2024 3:12:29 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, Russian forces attacked Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and Dnipro, causing destruction and casualties.
Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, posted this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
Artillery and drones targeted Nikopol, Myriv, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk damaging a poultry Farm and killing about a thousand chickens. Fortunately, no people were injured.
In Kryvyi Rih, rescue operations are ongoing after a Police station was struck, with one person still trapped under the rubble.
In Dnipro, a nighttime missile strike damaged numerous windows in residential buildings and a dormitory.
It is reported that Kryvyi Rih declared a day of mourning for victims of the attack.
