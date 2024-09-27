Look: Dubai Crown Prince Meets Uzbekistan President During Official Visit

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 4:01 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, of Dubai, Deputy Prime and Minister of Defence, met Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday.

The Dubai Crown Prince is on an official visit to the country.

Sheikh Hamdan and Mirziyoyev discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between both the countries. The two countries also signed several bilateral agreements.

"We are proud of the significant progress in UAE-Uzbekistan relations and are keen to expand ties to serve mutual interests in line with the leadership's vision for enhancing international cooperation," Sheikh Hamdan posted on X.

Earlier, the Dubai Crown Prince, who is leading a high-level delegation, arrived in Uzbekistan and was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Uzbekistan.

