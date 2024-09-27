BLOCK ISLAND TOURISM COUNCIL SPONSORS 100 TRAVEL INNOVATIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BLOCK ISLAND, R.I., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Day, September 27, marks the launch of

100 Innovations , a collection of stories from 100 places around the globe highlighting programs and activities currently improving lives environmentally, economically and socially. As a proud sponsor of 100 Travel Innovations, Block Island Tourism Council is supporting the drive to ensure travel contributes to making the world a better place.

Block Island's commitment to conservation is evident through its sustainability efforts. Various initiatives like 'Leave no trace', ban on single-use plastics, beach cleaning and educational programs ensure that locals and visitors act responsibly.

"With its abundant biodiversity, Block Island has a unique ecosystem that must be preserved," says Jessica

Willi, Executive Director, Block Island Tourism Council. "Sustainability efforts are vital to conserving the island's beauty and environmental health for generations to come. Through educational programs and community involvement we are dedicated to protecting the island's natural wonders. We urge our locals and visitors to be mindful of the impact they can have to ensure that Block Island remains a destination for all to enjoy."

Block Island Tourism Council recognizes the need for change in our everyday living and how people travel. While travel provides an opportunity to experience new places, the tourism industry is uniquely positioned to connect people and new perspectives, and it bears a profound responsibility to innovate and lead by example.

Today's launch includes the first 100 innovations addressing critical issues such as biodiversity, climate resilience, cultural preservation, community prosperity, equality, modernization, responsible tourism and job creation. This collection has been carefully evaluated and selected by Destination Think's editorial team in collaboration with Todd Montgomery, professor at Oregon State University and director of the Sustainable Tourism Lab. The collection will continue to grow, offering more ideas to inform and inspire individuals who want to make meaningful change.

To learn more about innovations happening on Block Island, go to .

For more information on the state's tourism efforts, visit

Media Contact:

Jessica

Willi

Block Island Tourism Council

[email protected]

SOURCE Block Island Tourism Council

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED