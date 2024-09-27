Our People: Diesel Technician Cody Clegg

(MENAFN- 3BL)



Cody Clegg turned his passion for fixing motorcross bikes as a child into a successful career as a diesel technician, now working for Marathon maintaining trucks and ensuring safety on the road.

Clegg emphasizes the importance of safety in his work, taking pride in making sure that every vehicle he repairs is roadworthy. Beyond putting his skills to good use, Clegg values Marathon Petroleum for its supportive work environment, enabling him to provide for his family and care for his children.

From police cars to bulldozers, Cody Clegg has repaired them all. He started out working on motorcross bikes in his garage at the age of six, and since then he's turned his passion into a successful career.

“I raced motorcross until I was 22, and when something broke on my bike, I was fixing it,” said Clegg.“I was in the garage with my brother and my dad. He had hot rods, and we were always tinkering.”

Clegg grew up in Heber City, Utah. His first job after high school was on a shop floor changing tires, replacing brakes and performing alignments on big trucks. Through his employer, he completed the Cummins Diesel Mechanic School Program. Today, he's found success specializing as a diesel technician working for Marathon Petroleum in Roosevelt, Utah, maintaining and repairing transport trucks, tankers and semi-trailers that haul crude oil to the Salt Lake City refinery.

“My favorite thing about this work is using my knowledge and resources to get the job done,” said Clegg.“I have the confidence that a 130,000-pound truck I fix is going to be safe when it's back on the road. It's a challenge I take very seriously.”

Focus on Safety

The diesel mechanics in the Marathon Petroleum Roosevelt shop work Monday through Friday, and they also rotate on-call shifts in case there is an emergency breakdown when a driver is transporting products. The team always prioritizes safety when planning their jobs.

“Safety is always number one,” said Clegg.“It doesn't matter if we are behind schedule. If a vehicle is deemed unsafe, it does not go on the road. Even if we are out on a road call, and I find something that wasn't part of the original problem. We don't leave until the problem is addressed.”

Clegg knows that just one mistake can cause major problems for transport drivers and others on the road.

“Marathon hires top notch technicians, because they know the potential risks if someone doesn't know what they are doing,” said Clegg.“They expect us to bring our A-game every day.”

His leaders recognize Clegg's dedication to the job.

“He and his peers work tirelessly to ensure the company's Utah Crude Operations have safe and compliant transports in one of the Transport and Rail organization's most challenging environments due to the landscape and weather,” said Marathon Petroleum Transport Maintenance Manager Edward Davis.

Tech Progression Program

Clegg has also been working on his next steps with the company. He's exploring his options through the Marathon Petroleum Tech Progression Program, which was designed to create transparency, ownership and accountability in the diesel technician workforce regarding their careers with Marathon Petroleum.

“Cody was selected because of his positive attitude, approach to difficult situations, the care and ownership of his work, and the care and support he exhibits to his peers,” said Davis.“Cody is dedicated to supporting his fellow technicians and learning from them. He is always approachable, quick to share his experience and works to ensure others have what they need.”

Benefits of the Benefits

Clegg said he's most proud that he's able to provide for his family through his career at Marathon Petroleum. He and his wife are raising four children in Roosevelt. He spends his time outside of work hunting, fishing, riding horses and being a dad.

“My wife stays home with our children,” said Clegg.“We have a house and acreage and animals. It's incredible that I can provide for my family in this way. It means everything to me.”

Marathon Petroleum offers competitive compensation, annual bonuses, health insurance, retirement benefits and more.

“My daughter has some health issues, and there is never a question from management when something comes up, and I need to be there for my family,” said Clegg.“The answer is always 'Get out of here.' That's the type of company I work for. I get paid well, and my leaders treat me well and understand what it means to me to be a dad.”

Interested in a career?

“If you are a dedicated mechanic that produces quality work, not just quantity, then this is a career for you,” said Clegg.“This is much more than a job.”

Marathon Petroleum is hiring diesel mechanics and drivers.

