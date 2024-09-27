Findings On Macrophage Activating Factor's Impact On Telomere Extension And Biological Age Unveiled

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pioneering research conducted by Saisei Mirai Clinics in Japan has unveiled significant advancements in understanding the potential benefits of Macrophage Activating Factor (MAF). The comprehensive studies, encompassing human clinical trials and basic experiments in mice, shed light on the promising effects of MAF on telomere extension, DNA methylation, biological age, and more.



Telomere Extension



Human Clinical Study

A clinical trial involving 161 participants revealed that the intake of Macrophage Activating Factor resulted in remarkable telomere extension, with an average increase of 12% at three months and 23% at six months. These findings are currently under submission.



Basic Experiments in Mice

In mice, MAF significantly enhanced peripheral blood telomere length. This extension was associated with increased mRNA expression of TERT and TERC in both young and aged mice. These findings are also under submission.



Telomerase Activation



Human Clinical Study in Indonesia

Ongoing studies in Indonesia aim to further explore the increase in TERT and TERC expression, as well as telomere length, associated with Macrophage Activating Factor.



DNA Methylation



Human Clinical Study

Aged individuals typically exhibit global hypomethylation and local hypermethylation in CpG islands. Astonishingly, six months of exposure to MAF restored global hypomethylation to levels observed in younger individuals.



Biological Age



Human Clinical Study

Epigenetic age analysis revealed a significant reduction in biological age, with male participants showing an average decrease of 1.35 years, while female participants exhibited a decrease of 1.36 years, suggesting a reversal of the biological aging clock.



Neurodegenerative Disease



Human Clinical Study

Participants over 60 years old without dementia demonstrated significant improvements in MCI screening scores six months after exposure to Macrophage Activating Factor. Furthermore, levels of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) were significantly reduced. These results were recently published in the journal *Nutrients* (16:2078, 2024).



Anti-Inflammatory Effects



Basic Experiments in Mice

Macrophage Activating Factor markedly suppressed TNF-α and IL-1β production in response to LPS in both in vivo and in vitro studies involving mouse microglia cell lines (MG6 cells). These findings were published in *Frontiers in Nutrition* (9:85235, 2022).



