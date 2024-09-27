Rokiskio Suris AB Acquires Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rokiskio suris AB has completed the buy-back of its own shares through the official offering of the Vilnius Stock Exchange. During the buy-back period, 23 September 2024 - 27 September 2024, the Company acquired 861 274 treasury shares, representing 2.67% of the Company's authorised capital.



The total amount of the share purchase transaction is EUR 1 894 802.80.

Settlement of repurchased shares will be on 1 October 2024.

CEO

Dalius Trumpa

Tel.:+370 458 55200