Rokiskio Suris AB Acquires Own Shares
Date
9/27/2024 9:46:07 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rokiskio suris AB has completed the buy-back of its own shares through the official offering market of the nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. During the buy-back period, 23 September 2024 - 27 September 2024, the Company acquired 861 274 treasury shares, representing 2.67% of the Company's authorised capital.
The total amount of the share purchase transaction is EUR 1 894 802.80.
Settlement of repurchased shares will be on 1 October 2024.
CEO
Dalius Trumpa
Tel.:+370 458 55200
