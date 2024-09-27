Venezuelan Air Force Showcases Highway Landing Capabilities

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Venezuelan Military recently demonstrated its operational prowess through a unique training exercise.



Military aircraft successfully landed and took off from a highway stretch in La Marqueseña, Bolívar State, on September 18, 2023.



This drill aimed to enhance the air force's tactical flexibility and readiness. Major General Royman Antonio Hernández Briceño led the operation, overseeing a diverse fleet of aircraft.



The exercise featured Hongdu K-8W Karakorum light attack planes, Diamond DA40NG Tunda Star trainers, and Cessna C208B Grand Caravan transport aircraft.



These planes belong to various specialized units within the Venezuelan Air Force . The K-8W Karakorums came from Air Combat Group No. 12 and Special Operations Air Group No. 15. Air Training Group No. 18 provided the DA40NG Tunda Stars.







Transport Air Group No. 9 supplied the C208B Grand Caravans, completing the diverse aircraft roster. This highway landing drill forms part of a broader training initiative by the Venezuelan military.



The program aims to boost coordination between air units and other defense forces. It also seeks to improve effectiveness in various mission scenarios, including joint operations with the Bolivarian Militia.



Venezuela's air force has a rich history dating back to its establishment in 1946. The 1960s saw a significant expansion of air base infrastructure across the country.



Rising oil prices in the 1970s and 1980s allowed for substantial modernization of the Air Force's equipment. Today, the Venezuelan Military Aviation operates a mix of Russian and Western aircraft.



Their fleet includes Sukhoi Su-30 fighters, F-16 jets (affected by a U.S. embargo), and various training and transport planes. The force also maintains a helicopter fleet with models like the Enstrom 280 and 480.

Venezuela's Military Maneuvers

In 2006, Venezuela purchased 24 Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft from Russia. This move partly addressed the challenges posed by the U.S. embargo on F-16 spare parts.



Plans for further Russian aircraft acquisitions have been discussed but not yet realized. The recent highway landing exercise demonstrates Venezuela 's commitment to maintaining a versatile air force.



By practicing unconventional takeoffs and landings, the military aims to enhance its operational flexibility. This capability could prove crucial in various scenarios, from humanitarian missions to national defense.



Such exercises showcase the Air Force's capabilities to both domestic and international audiences. They highlight the military's readiness and adaptability in the face of potential challenges.



The successful completion of this drill underscores the Venezuelan Air Force's ongoing efforts to stay prepared and relevant.



As geopolitical tensions persist in the region, Venezuela continues to invest in its military capabilities. The Air Force plays a key role in the country's defense strategy.



Exercises like the highway landing drill demonstrate the military's focus on unconventional tactics and operational flexibility.

