First Time West Pakistan Refugees, Kashmiri Migrant Pandits Will Sit, Vote In J&K Assembly: JP Nadda

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Sep 27 (IANS) BJP President, J.P. Nadda said on Friday that it is because of the BJP at the Centre that nominated members from among West Pakistan refugees and Kashmiri migrant Pandits will sit and vote in the Assembly.

He told a Press here on Friday,“Previously, Valmiki Samaj people could not vote, could not get a government job, their children could not get admission in colleges. They could only work as sanitation workers. We gave them reservation. We gave reservation to OBCs.

“For the first time West Pakistan refugees can vote in the legislative Assembly elections. They could previously only vote for the Lok Sabha and not the J&K Assembly. You had 36 seats in the Assembly and now Jammu has 43 seats.”

He added,“The Congress and NC have insulted Maharaja Hari Singh. We gave him respect. We made Dogri the official language. Our government held three-tier elections never done during the NC and Congress rule. This will be the first time that nominated members of the West Pakistan refugees and Kashmir Pandit migrants will sit in the J&K Assembly.”

Nadda continued,“Voting for the first two phases has proved how overwhelmingly the people have extended support to the idea of PM Narendra Modi.

“These elections were fair, free and transparent and largely people participative. Diplomats of 16 countries visited and saw the poll process. The voting has been the people's rejection of the gun and assertion for democracy.”

“The youth have come forward in large numbers to prove that violence does not interest them anymore. Jammu is one of the developed cities of the country now. I have seen your AIIMS with one of the best modular operation theatres. The Indian Institute of Mass Communication and the Indian Institute of Technology, these are PM Modi's gifts to Jammu.

“Jammu is now recognised as the hub of education. In the last five years there was no shutdown while previously 100 days were lost to shutdowns in Jammu. I come to seek the blessings of the people of Jammu when I speak of double engine,” he said.

Dwelling on the issue of mainstreaming of Kashmiri youth, Nadda said,“Youth of Kashmir Valley have rejected terrorism and the mainstreaming of Kashmiri youth has taken place. Before this, every year, 300 to 400 Kashmiri youth would join militancy and they would be categorised as militants. The number has now come down to just four.”

Slamming the NC and Congress he said,“The problem is that when J&K has started its march towards development, parties like the NC and Congress are talking in support of those who work against the integrity of the country. They want to resume cross-border trade. The NC says they want talks with Pakistan. This is endorsed by the Defence Minister of Pakistan who has said that the NC and the Congress represent Pakistan in Kashmir. The NC and Congress are family interest parties and they have no interest in Jammu's progress.”

“They have now become champions of democracy. They talk of statehood. The Home Minister in the Parliament and the Prime Minister has said statehood will be restored. You are promising statehood in your manifesto while you don't have the power to restore statehood. It is the government in power in the country that can give statehood to J&K,” he said further slamming the NC and the Congress.

“We have given equitable development. We have AIIMS in Awantipora and also in Jammu. You have Asia's tallest bridge, you have the longest road tunnel, Chenani-Nashri tunnel. Katra and Baramulla are being joined through railways.

“The NC and Congress are talking about development today. The Shahpur Kandi project was declared as a National Project by the BJP government and it is ready now to irrigate the farthest areas of Jammu.

“We have built five major hydro power projects in Jammu region and our government held three-tier elections that was never done in NC and Congress rule. This will be the first time that nominated members of West Pakistan refugees and Kashmiri Pandit migrants will sit in the J&K legislative Assembly”, he said.

Highlighting the welfare measures of the government he stated that Ayushman Bharat was the world's largest health coverage scheme for 12.36 crore families under which Rs 5 lakh health cover was given to each family per year which had now been increased to Rs 7 lakh, and the elderly over 70 years of age would get an additional health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year.

“Over six crore elderly people are being added in the Ayushman Bharat programme by PM Modi”, he said.

He ended his press conference by requesting the media to give wide publicity to the points made by him so that the people would get to know the good work the BJP has done in J&K and intends to do in the future.