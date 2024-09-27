All Five Sugar Refineries Operating In Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of September 27, 2024, all five sugar refineries that declared their readiness to start the production season are operating in the Vinnytsia region.

An Ukrinform correspondent learned this from the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration.

“As of today (September 27 - ed.), all five of our sugar refineries have commenced operations. They have processed 332,000 tonnes of raw sugar and produced 41,000 tonnes of sugar,” the RMA said.

Ukraine exports 692,000 tons ofin 2023/2024

The administration noted that as of September 27, sugar beets were gathered from 13% of the area provided for harvesting in the region.

The average yielding capacity of sugar beets is at 397.4, which is almost 80 c/ha lower than last year.

As reported, as of September 20, Ukraine harvested 1.7 million tonnes of sugar beet.