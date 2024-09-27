Petrobras Sets Sights On African Oil Fields, Expanding Global Reach

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras, Brazil's state-owned oil giant, is venturing into new territory. The company has initiated talks with major players like ExxonMobil, Shell, and Galp to secure stakes in African oil blocks.



This move marks a significant shift for Petrobras, traditionally focused on Brazil's pre-salt region. Sylvia dos Anjos, Petrobras' Executive Director of Exploration and Production, revealed these plans in a Bloomberg News interview.



She highlighted ten potential partnership opportunities across Namibia, South Africa, and Angola. Petrobras aims to leverage its deepwater expertise in these new ventures.



One promising prospect is Galp Energia's Mopane field in Namibia. Petrobras seeks a 40% stake to operate this offshore discovery.



The Mopane Complex could hold over 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent, making it a lucrative target. However, geological similarities between Brazil and Africa drive Petrobras ' interest.







Both landmasses were once connected, sharing similar geological features. This connection makes African coastal areas attractive for exploration.

Petrobras' Global Expansion

Petrobras has already made inroads in Africa, acquiring minority interests in Shell-operated blocks in São Tomé and Príncipe. In addition, these islands' geology resembles that of Guyana, where significant oil discoveries have occurred.



Collaboration with industry giants forms a key part of Petrobras' strategy. Shell 's CEO met with Brazil's president, signaling stronger ties. TotalEnergies has also expressed openness to partnering with Petrobras internationally.



To fund these ambitious plans, Petrobras has set aside $11 billion for acquisitions. This allocation is part of the company's larger $102 billion five-year investment strategy.



Petrobras' production is expected to peak around 2030 without major discoveries or acquisitions. The African ventures could play a crucial role in sustaining growth beyond this timeframe.



However, this strategic shift represents a significant change for Petrobras. By expanding into Africa, the company aims to replicate its Brazilian offshore success in new frontier basins.



In short, the move comes as Petrobras seeks to diversify its portfolio. Recent exploration efforts in Brazil's pre-salt region have yielded limited results, prompting this global expansion.

