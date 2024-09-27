Trimble To Host 2024 Investor Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB ) announced today it will host the following event with the community:

Event: Trimble Investor Day 2024

Presenters: President and Chief Executive Officer, Rob Painter and Chief Financial Officer, Phil Sawarynski, along with members of Trimble's senior management team, will provide an in-depth overview of Trimble's Connect & Scale strategy, new reporting segments and financial objectives.

Location: New York City, New York

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024; presentations, including question and answer sessions with senior management, will begin at 8:30 am EST and will conclude by 12:00 pm EST.

The presentations and related materials will be available via a live webcast the day of the event at and a replay will be available thereafter.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB ), visit: .

