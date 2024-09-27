Trimble To Host 2024 Investor Day
Date
9/27/2024 6:46:24 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB ) announced today it will host the following event with the financial community:
Event: Trimble Investor Day 2024
Presenters: President and Chief Executive Officer, Rob Painter and Chief Financial Officer, Phil Sawarynski, along with members of Trimble's senior management team, will provide an in-depth overview of Trimble's Connect & Scale strategy, new reporting segments and financial objectives.
Location: New York City, New York
When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024; presentations, including question and answer sessions with senior management, will begin at 8:30 am EST and will conclude by 12:00 pm EST.
The presentations and related materials will be available via a live webcast the day of the event at and a replay will be available thereafter.
About Trimble
Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB ), visit: .
FTRMB
SOURCE Trimble
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN27092024003732001241ID1108722489
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.