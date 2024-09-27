Weekly Recap: 13 Health Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the first nasal spray flu vaccine, upcoming awareness campaigns and more.

TheU.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved FluMist for the prevention of influenza disease caused by influenza virus subtypes A and B in individuals 2 through 49 years of age. The vaccine is sprayed into the nose and has been used safely and effectively for many years."Concerns about the future of Medicare are adding another layer of uncertainty for Americans as they consider how they'll manage health care costs in retirement," saidKristi Martin Rodriguez, senior vice president of the Nationwide Retirement Institute. "With high living costs already squeezing household budgets, many are worried about having enough saved to cover their long-term health care."The transaction demonstrates Cardinal Health's continued investment in specialty and oncology, adding more than 100 providers at more than 50 community-based sites delivering broad-reaching oncology and urology care across 10 states.Throughout October,ADDitude will highlight a new definition of ADHD each day, sharing inspiring stories of readers who have contributed their personal experiences. The campaign will also feature exclusive profiles of prominent figures in the ADHD community, including novelist Rebecca Makkai, stand-up comedian Rachel Feinstein, and illustrator Hayley Wall, who explain how ADHD shaped their creativity and careers.Halle Berry is a passionate advocate for women's health, especially concerning menopause. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Respin and Joylux as they work together to destigmatize the taboo of intimate health with science-backed solutions that empower women to take control of their health.The new campaign from the Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) is dedicated to raising awareness about Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH), a genetic condition that significantly increases the risk of early heart disease and is often underdiagnosed, especially in Black Americans and other minority populations.Flex announced that independent third-party lab testing confirmed all Flex menstrual discs and cups are free from harmful PFAS (forever chemicals), lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury. This follows the FDA's recent decision to investigate toxic metals found in tampons, fueling discussions about the need for more research and innovation in menstrual health.In the PSA,Brian Coxplays the role of the world's scariest boss to highlight the silent threat to our mental health-the desk we work at every day. The PSA calls on office workers to put their mental health first by taking a Desk Break, a short movement break, during the working day."Artificial Intelligence is reshaping healthcare in profound ways, saving lives and improving patient outcomes," said Dr. JohnWhyte, Chief Medical Officer of WebMD. "This year's Health Heroes are leading the way in AI innovation, and we are honored to recognize their achievements."The partnership initiates a new era in hair loss treatment by introducing the first FDA-cleared fractional laser solution for hair loss to U.S. customers for the first time, potentially transforming the lives of millions of people affected by hair loss in the U.S.Project HEATWAVE (Heat Emergency Avoidance Technologies Working to Adapt to Vulnerabilities Equitably), according to its founders, will be the first-ever initiative to combine advanced climate modeling, public health analysis and policy, and medical and technology innovation to study and help reduce heat-related mortality due to climate change.Raynaud's phenomenon is a disorder that affects blood vessels, primarily in the fingers and toes, causing them to constrict in response to cold temperatures or stress. This loss of blood flow can result in episodes of numbness, tingling, and color changes in the affected areas.

"Approximately 13 million people in the U.S. live with PTSD and there have been no new drugs approved in the last two decades for people suffering the effects of PTSD," said Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Seelos. "I believe that the inclusion of SLS-002 in this study is due to the robust amount of anecdotal evidence that ketamine has the potential to be an effective therapeutic for the symptoms of PTSD and other related conditions."

