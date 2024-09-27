HUR Cyber Corps Attack 800 Servers Across Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) specialists from Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) conducted on over 800 servers across various regions of Russia between September 23 and 26.

This is according to a source in the intelligence community, Ukrinform reports.

“The HUR cyber operations resulted in the complete destruction of documents and data stored on the affected servers,” the source informed.

The targeted servers belonged to military, administrative, and institutions that support Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The loss of data and documentation has led to partial or complete shutdowns of operations for both service providers and consumers in various sectors. This incident is expected to require additional resources for data recovery and will further highlight the low level of technical infrastructure in Russia, according to the intelligence source.

All data on the attacked servers were deleted without the possibility of recovery.

Earlier, the HUR cyber specialists executed another DDoS attack on Russia's banking system, disrupting the operations of major banking institutions that facilitate the activities of the occupying Russian forces. Notable targets included Bank Russia, Tinkoff Bank, Gaz Bank, and the payment system SBP.