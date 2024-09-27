Azerbaijani Oil Price Drops To $75
9/27/2024 5:11:25 AM
The price of Azerbaijani "Azeri Light" oil has fallen by $2.51,
or 3.22%, reaching $75.43 per barrel on the world market,
Azernews reports.
This decline comes as November futures for brent crude also
dropped, standing at $71.6 per barrel.
For Azerbaijan, this brings the oil price closer to the $75 per
barrel average set in the country's 2024 state budget.
Historically, "Azeri Light" hit its lowest point on April 21, 2020,
at $15.81, and its highest in July 2008, at $149.66.
Most of Azerbaijan's oil is produced under the
"Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) field block, where SOCAR holds a 25%
share.
