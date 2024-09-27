'Qatar's Mediation Has Contributed To Peace In Various Regions'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Qatar participated yesterday in the 14th ministerial meeting of the UN Group of Friends of Mediation, held under the title 'staying the course: strengthening mediation in a changing conflict environment,' on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York.

Minister of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi chaired Qatar's delegation at the meeting.

In his remarks at the meeting, he said Qatar's various achievements in the field of mediation have greatly contributed to promoting peace, security, and stability in several regions such as Afghanistan, Lebanon, Sudan, the Horn of Africa, Chad, Venezuela, and Ukraine.

He stressed that Qatar's ongoing diplomatic efforts in Gaza further demonstrate its steadfast commitment to preventive diplomacy and mediation as the most effective means of resolving conflicts, as set out in the United Nations Charter.

He said Qatar's long-standing success in mediation is guided by its constitution, which states that Qatar's foreign policy is based on the principle of promoting international peace and security by settling international disputes through peaceful means.

He noted that demand for Qatari mediation efforts is increasing due to its neutral approach that focuses on the rights of conflicting parties.

He added that Qatar's commitment to addressing post-conflict challenges, such as peacebuilding and state-building, through development and humanitarian efforts, along with its deep understanding of the root causes of conflict and cultural sensitivities, enhances its success in the field of mediation.

He said that the efforts of the Group of Friends of Mediation, in cooperation with the United Nations, are gaining increasing importance in light of the escalating conflicts and changing geopolitical dynamics that threaten the global order.

He noted that the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories has led to an escalation of tensions in Lebanon and across the region, which poses a serious threat to global peace and security, stressing the need to put an end to the bloodshed.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Qatar has been working, in cooperation with Egypt and the United States, for several months to achieve an immediate and complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

He added that as progress has been made in facilitating humanitarian pauses, it is vital that the violence stops immediately.

There is an urgent need to establish a new path to peace that guarantees the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination in line with relevant UN resolutions.

This requires the support of our regional and global partners to make effective use of their influence. The UN Security Council must fulfil its responsibilities under the UN Charter, ensuring that its resolutions on the Israeli aggression on Gaza are fully implemented.