Techmediabreaks Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Unveils AI 'Aileen' As CIO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Blue Hat (NASDAQ: BHAT) today announced that an independently developed artificial intelligence, digital person,“Aileen,” will serve as the company's chief information officer (“CIO”). The development brings together two core technologies - a highly realistic digital person image and advanced language interaction capabilities - and is based on the company's long-term technical buildup in the gaming field and in-depth application of market-leading third-party AI technology, marking an important step for BHAT in the field of AI application services.“Given today's fast-changing AI technology, how to use AI to assist the company's decision-making, and how to fully operate AI in business activities has become the key to the success of enterprises,” said Chen Xiaodong, CEO of BHAT.“In the future, there will be a number of billion- or even trillion-dollar AI application companies, and the winners of the AI revolution will unlikely be only the giants such as NVIDIA and Microsoft, but more likely to include also small and medium-sized companies that are able to fully utilize AI to iterate their products and services, which will also face historic opportunities.”

About Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Blue Hathas shifted its focus into artificial intelligence financial services. The move marks the company's deepening commitment to the field of AI technology applications and its belief in future development that will open up tremendous opportunities.

