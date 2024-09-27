Minister Al Mannai Attends D4SD Ministerial Session For Arab Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar participated in the high-level ministerial session of the Digital for Sustainable Development (D4SD) Initiative, held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly to promote digital transformation across the Arab States and achieve sustainable development goals in the Arab region through strategic investments and digital inclusion.

Qatar was represented in the session by Minister of Communications and Information H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai.

During his speech at the session, the Minister emphasised the State of Qatars commitment to build a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future.

He added,“as we gather today to explore the role of digital technologies in supporting sustainable development in the Arab world, Qatar stands as a nation that recognizes the vast potential of digital transformation in shaping our future.”

Minister Al Mannai also announced a new strategic partnership between Ooredoo and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) aimed at developing digital policies that support sustainable development and enhance public digital infrastructure. This partnership will focus on knowledge sharing, policy development, and promoting innovation and digital inclusion.

He stressed the importance of collective Arab cooperation in enhancing advanced digital infrastructure and its role in driving Arab economic growth and promoting sustainability.

“By investing in digital infrastructure and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing, we open new horizons for the economic growth of the Arab region, improve public services, and support sustainability throughout the region,” Minister of Communications and Information Technology said.

He also pointed out that the Digital Agenda 2030 is part of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030, serving as the driving force behind the countrys efforts to achieve digital inclusion, sustainability, and innovation.