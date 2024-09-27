Al Khater Meets UN Under-Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with H E Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the UN Office for Project Services Jorge Moreira da Silva, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York. During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the UN, and ways to support and develop them, as well as the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to the developments in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, and topics of mutual interest.