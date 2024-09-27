Met Predicts Rain In J&K Parts

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has expected a light spell of rainfall and thunder to occur at many places in J&K from Thursday late evening.

A weatherman from the MeT Department said that light to moderate rain and thunder will commence from Thursday late evening or during the night. He said the precipitation would continue till tomorrow (27 September) forenoon.

He further said that the weather would remain generally dry, with a brief spell of rainfall during 28-30 September. The same weather condition was told to replicate thereafter till 5th October.

However, the weatherman has not ruled out the chances of thunderstorms and gusty winds in J&K's isolated places.

Meanwhile, the higher reaches were expected to receive light snowfall on the 26th of September night.

