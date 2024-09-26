Global Destinations Join Together To Launch 100 Innovations For Sustainable Travel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

100 Innovations launches on World Day

Solutions from more than 35 countries are featured in 100 Travel Innovations. Pictured: Greenland, Ride4AWoman in Uganda, Kangaroo Island, Block Island, New Brunswick, Auckland, Faroe Islands, Puerto Rico, Shipshewanna, Madison

Collaborating to Accelerate the Future of Responsible Travel with Proven Innovations from 35+ Countries

- Rodney Payne, CEO of Destination Think

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As World Tourism Day begins, Destination Think proudly unveils 100 Travel Innovations, a transformative global campaign created in partnership with destinations from around the world. The initiative demonstrates how global collaboration can drive positive change and address critical environmental, economic and social challenges.

Presented as an online mosaic, the project showcases innovations from six continents and over 35 countries. It features contributions from diverse locations such as the streets of Copenhagen, the highland villages of the Cook Islands, the peaks of New Zealand, the dark skies of Colorado and the unceded Indigenous lands of Vancouver Island. This collection aims to amplify existing innovations to inspire and accelerate significant change in the realm of responsible tourism and climate action.

“Tourism is uniquely positioned to connect people, foster new perspectives and lead by example,” said Rodney Payne, CEO of Destination Think.“This program is a step toward fulfilling that responsibility, showing how innovation in tourism can shape a better world.”

Today's launch includes the first 100 innovations addressing biodiversity, climate resilience, cultural preservation, community prosperity, equality, modernization, responsible tourism and job creation. The collection will grow with more real-life examples that can inspire everyone to make more responsible travel choices or meaningful changes at home.

100 Travel Innovations was carefully evaluated and selected by Destination Think's editorial team in collaboration with forward-thinking destination management organizations across the globe. Todd Montgomery, professor at Oregon State University and director of the Sustainable Tourism Lab advised during the process.

Alongside 100 Travel Innovations, Destination Think is also hosting 24 Hours of Travel Innovation, a free online event featuring presentations from global leaders in tourism innovation, and premiering a film about the tourism industry's key role in accelerating global progress through collaboration.

To explore the innovations and learn more about this collaborative effort, visit .

About Destination Think

Destination Think, founded in 2009, works with destinations around the world that are transforming tourism into a leading force for environmental, economic and social responsibilities. Having started as an agency providing consulting and marketing services to destinations, the company has a deep understanding of the opportunities available to destinations to make the world a better place. Destination Think has shifted its focus to helping the tourism industry enact change now and bring sustainable practices to life.

Inquiries:

Sara Raymond de Booy

Destination Think

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Let's show the world what's possible

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.