WIF Price Up 31%, Beating Top Meme Coins

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The WIF price has climbed back to the $2 level.

According to CoinGecko data, the WIF showed the best performance among the top meme coins over the past week. The well-known dog meme coin surged 31.9% in just seven days.

In second place is Mog Coin (MOG), which rose 28.4% over the same period. Completing the top 3 in terms of weekly growth is (SHIB), which saw a 25.3% increase.

WIF Price Back in the Spotlight of the Community

The WIF price has surged 10% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. The coin's active growth began on Sept. 24, when it managed to stay above $1.75. Before this, the WIF was fluctuating around $1.65.

On Sept. 25, the WIF price jumped to $2.05, a crucial milestone for the meme coin, as it broke through the $2 level. The WIF continued its uptrend, and at the time of writing, it has risen further to $2.27.

Currently, the coin's price is still 52.9% lower than its all-time high (ATH), which it reached on March 31 at $4.83, according to CoinGecko.

What's Next for Dogwifhat?

One of the key questions among WIF holders is whether the meme coin can rally back to its ATH, which would require a 2x increase from its current price.

A trader using the alias Unipocs on X (formerly Twitter) believes that the WIF is gearing up for another major jump, suggesting that the recent growth was not the main breakout.

Another crypto trader, UnicityArt, has pointed out that the WIF has exited a six-month falling wedge pattern, indicating the potential for a rise to $3 before facing a minor pullback.

A crypto trader under the nickname Zer0 also forecasts continued growth for WIF, predicting that the meme coin will climb to around $4.5. Following this surge, he anticipates a correction down to the $3.5 level.

After this pullback, Zer0 expects WIF's price to resume its upward momentum, potentially rising above $6.