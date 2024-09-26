Deadly Sectarian Violence In Pakistan Claims 25 Lives

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani have reported that at least 25 people were killed and dozens more in the latest deadly clash between Shia and Sunni groups in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to reports, the multi-day conflict between Shia and Sunni groups in northwestern Pakistan has raised concerns about the potential spread of religious tensions across the country.

On Wednesday, Pakistani officials confirmed the death toll at 25, with dozens more reported injured in the clashes.

This sectarian conflict took place in one of the most troubled regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, known as Kurram, which has previously witnessed similar tensions.

Pakistani media have noted that the Sunni and Shia groups in this area have a long history of conflict, primarily rooted in land disputes.

The report highlights the deep-rooted sectarian issues in Pakistan, which continue to pose a threat to the country's internal stability.

The recurring nature of these conflicts in areas like Kurram underscores the need for comprehensive peacebuilding efforts to address religious and socio-economic factors. Addressing these longstanding issues is crucial for Pakistan's security and promoting peaceful coexistence among its diverse communities.

