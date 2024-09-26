China Protests Japanese Warship Sailing Through Taiwan Strait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Beijing urged Tokyo on Thursday to honor its commitment regarding the Taiwan issue after a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship passed through the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese Foreign Spokesman Lin Jian, responding to questions on the matter, called on Japan to exercise caution in its words and actions and avoid disrupting China-Japan relations or cross-strait ties.

Lin expressed concern over Tokyo's intentions behind the move and confirmed that China had lodged an official protest to Japan.

He referenced Japan's 1972 commitment in the Japan-China Joint Communique, recognizing the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legitimate government of China, emphasizing that Taiwan is a red line that must not be crossed and the political foundation of bilateral relations.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) monitored the Japanese destroyer "Sazanami," along with the Australian destroyer "Sydney," and the New Zealand supply ship "Aotearoa," as they navigated the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, according to China's Global Times.

Japan stated the operation was in response to Chinese military activities near Japan and reiterated its call for freedom of navigation, according to Japanese media reports.

While China considers Taiwan part of its territory and the strait as internal waters, some Western nations and their allies view it as an international public waterway. (end)

