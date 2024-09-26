Russia's Nuclear Policy“Totally Irresponsible” - Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the latest moves by the Russian leadership in the context of the nuclear doctrine and referred to Vladimir Putin's actions as totally irresponsible.

The top spoke in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"It's totally irresponsible, and I think many in the world have spoken clearly about that when he (Putin – ed.)'s been rattling the nuclear saber, including China in the past," said the head of American diplomacy.

In this regard, he emphasized the importance for the international community to discuss the possibility of more disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation around the world.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Wednesday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, speaking before the Russian Security Council on nuclear deterrence, announced the introduction of clarifications in determining the preconditions for the use of nuclear weapons. This is about expanding the range of states and military alliances that are targeted by Russia's nuclear deterrence. The list of military threats that may be neutralized by nuclear weapons was also supplemented.

The EU said Putin's latest nuclear threats voiced against non-nuclear states will not change the EU's stance on continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.