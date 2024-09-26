Israeli Occupation Raids Beirut Suburbs

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The Israeli warplanes attacked an apartment building in Beirut's southern suburbs on Thursday killing at least two people and wounding 15 others, according to the Public Ministry's Emergency Operations Center. The aircraft hit an apartment in a 10-storey building in Al-Qaem district, it said, adding that among the wounded was a woman who received critical injuries. (pickup previous) fo

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.