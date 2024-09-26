(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) EV Parts and Copper Foil Maker Londian Wason to Launch New Facility in Malaysia



Electrolytic copper foil maker Londian Wason New Tech Inc. (' Londian Wason' ), a global leading innovation-driven researcher, developer and of electrolytic copper foils, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (' MOU' ) with Asas Panorama Sdn Bhd (' APSB' ), the master developer of the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (the ' MCKIP' ) for the development of high-end copper foil project (the ' Project' ).







The signing of the MOU marks Londian Wason to expand its business to the global market. Londian Wason intends to launch the Project in MCKIP to produce different types of electrolytic copper foil used in EV batteries as well as copper clad laminates (' CCL' ).

The Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (the ' MCKIP' ) was established on June 15, 2012, pursuant to the bilateral investment cooperation between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of the People's Republic of China.

Driven by global market demand, especially the popularization of EV and ESS (energy storage) applications, the demand for high precision electrolytic copper foil is continuously increasing. The Project is the first initiative by the Chinese copper foil maker in its global expansion strategy.

Malaysia, an important partner in the Belt and Road Initiative, boasts a robust economic and trade relationship with China and neighboring countries, offering a fertile ground for foreign investors. Bolstered by the China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement, provides a platform for diverse policy support and opportunities. The Project's implementation will provide valuable operational experience, accelerating Londian Wason's international strategy to further expand into MENA, Europe and North America. This strategic move is also expected to position the company more advantageously for the burgeoning Southeast Asian EV market.

Mr. Guanran Wang, CEO of Londian Wason said the decision for Londian Wason to launch the Project is for the company to maintain its leading position in the industry, and a commitment that the company will be a trusted global partner to its customers.