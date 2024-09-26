Vicki Wright Hamilton Invites Georgia's Black Single Mothers To Share Their Stories In Documentary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vicki Wright Hamilton presents Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers - a documentary and anthology showcasing the inspiring journeys of Black single mothers in Georgia. Limited spots available, apply today to share your story and gain recognition.

Black single mothers in Georgia can now apply to share their stories of resilience in a groundbreaking documentary and anthology. Apply by October 8, 2024.

- Vicki Wright HamiltonATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vicki Wright Hamilton, CEO, Strategic Business & Leadership Coach, Speaker, and Author, is thrilled to announce the launch of Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers, an inspiring new documentary and anthology project. Vicki, who has been featured in The CIO Today , continues her mission of empowering individuals through storytelling and leadership.This project, Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers, aims to celebrate the strength, resilience, and success of Black single mothers who have overcome significant challenges to build fulfilling lives. The documentary and anthology book will highlight their stories, providing inspiration and recognition.Applications are now open for Black single mothers living in Georgia who wish to share their journeys. Only 15 participants will be selected to be featured in the documentary and contribute a 1350-word chapter to the anthology book. The deadline to apply is October 8, 2024.This project is designed to elevate the stories of Black single mothers who have demonstrated perseverance and success despite adversity. Each participant will have the opportunity to share their personal story and inspire others who may be facing similar challenges.How to ApplyDiary of Successful Black Single Mothers project is open exclusively to Black single mothers living in Georgia. With only 15 spots available, interested applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. The deadline for applications is October 8, 2024.To apply, visit the official application page here:Apply NowBenefits of ParticipationParticipants selected for the Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers will enjoy a range of benefits, including:-Documentary and Anthology Book Feature: Be featured in a professionally produced documentary and anthology book, sharing your story with a wide audience.-Media Exposure: Gain visibility through interviews, media appearances, and promotional events tied to the project.-Complimentary Print Editions: Receive 10 complimentary copies of the anthology book, which you can sell for a potential profit of $250.-Discounted Additional Copies: Purchase additional copies of the anthology book at a discounted rate and keep 100% of the profits from future sales.-eBook Version: Participants will receive a digital version of the anthology to sell, gift, or share as they choose.Participation RequirementsThis opportunity is limited to Black single mothers living in Georgia. Participation involves a financial investment to cover the cost of production, publication, and promotional efforts, ensuring that each story is professionally presented and promoted. Details of the financial commitment will be shared with those selected to participate.About Vicki Wright HamiltonVicki Wright Hamilton is a highly respected business coach, speaker, and author who is passionate about empowering individuals and organizations to achieve their goals. She is known for her expertise in leadership, transformation strategies, and advocacy for women. Through her latest project, Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers, Vicki aims to highlight the incredible journeys of Black single mothers who have overcome adversity to achieve success. Vicki was recently featured in The CIO Today for her innovative leadership and transformative work.

