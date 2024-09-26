ADS-TEC energy Upgrades Convenience Stores with Ultra-Fast EV Charging at NACS Show 2024



EQS-Media / 26.09.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST



ADS-TEC Upgrades Convenience Stores with Ultra-Fast EV Charging at NACS Show 2024





Demo of compact, battery-buffered ChargeBox, shows how c-stores can add ultra-fast EV charging without costly utility upgrades Attendees will learn how unique amenity will increase c-store visits and grow revenue while saving on utility bills LAS VEGAS (NACS Show 2024, booth C7387), September 26, 2024 – ADS-TEC Energy plc (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, will be demonstrating its innovative, ultra-fast EV charging platform, ChargeBox , in booth C7387 at NACS Show 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, October 8-10, 2024. The company will also show how c-stores are increasing traffic and growing revenue from this unique amenity. With up to 320 kW charging power and compatibility with both CCS1 and NACS charging plugs, ADS-TEC Energy's ChargeBox offers maximum flexibility while also saving operators up to 65% on peak power demand charges versus conventional DC chargers. A compact and efficient solution, ChargeBox does not require costly utility upgrades, making it easy for convenience stores, gas stations, fleet operators and other retailers to bring ultra-fast EV charging to their operations, with significant benefits for both their businesses and customers. According to, Charging the Future , a study conducted by Consumer Reports in March 2024, EV charging is good for businesses and retailers – including c-stores and gas stations. There are strong economic incentives to install EV chargers, and one charging network found that 89% of EV drivers make a retail purchase while charging. ADS-TEC Energy customer Inland Stores has experienced revenue growth and increased customer traffic since installing two ChargeBox systems at a location in Tallahassee, FL. “We love our ADS-TEC Energy ChargeBox systems,” said Glennie Bench, president and COO, Southwest Georgia Oil Company Inc.“Not only has the revenue generated from our chargers exceeded our projections, the ChargeBox customers typically spend more and stay longer. Customers love the Level 3 speed and seek out our store for EV charging over other options.” “Our goal is to help c-store owners upgrade their offerings and stand out to EV drivers,” said Renato Gross, senior executive vice president, ADS-TEC Energy.“By installing ultra-fast EV chargers, these stores will become key stops for EV drivers, who will also spend time inside stores and money on retail purchases. It's a win-win for store owners who want to grow revenue, and EV drivers who want a fast and easy charging experience.” About ADS-TEC Energy ADS-TEC Energy plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and publicly listed on NASDAQ (“ADS-TEC Energy”), serves as a holding company for ads-tec Energy GmbH, an operating company incorporated in Germany (“ADSE GM”) and ads-tec Energy Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of ads-tec Energy GmbH (“ADSE US” and together with ADS-TEC Energy and ADSE GM,“ADSE”). Based on more than 10 years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. It was nominated by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany for the German Future Prize and elevated to the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive OEMs, utility companies and charge point operators. More information: Media contacts: For ADS-TEC Energy Europe: Dennis Müller SVP Product Marketing & Communication ... For ADS-TEC Energy United States: Stephannie Depa Breakaway Communications ... +1 530-864-0136

Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH

Key word(s): Events

Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 72622 Nürtingen Germany Internet: EQS News ID: 1995929



End of News EQS Media