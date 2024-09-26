EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Personnel

AT&S CEO function to be newly advertised

26.09.2024

As previously reported, Andreas Gerstenmayer has resigned from his position as CEO of AT&S for personal reasons with effect from Oct. 1, 2024. On an interim basis, Dr. Peter Schneider – previously Deputy CEO – will take on the role of“Spokesman of the Management Board”. Until the new CEO is appointed, Mr. Gerstenmayer's responsibilities will be taken over by the Management Board.

Leoben, 26. September 2024 – Following the stepping down of Andreas Gerstenmayer from his position as CEO of the Austrian technology company AT&S on Monday due to personal reasons, AT&S is launching a CEO search. In the coming months, an internal or external candidate is to be found to succeed Andreas Gerstenmayer who has been CEO of AT&S since February 2010. “Under Andreas Gerstenmayer's leadership, AT&S has succeeded in developing into a global technology leader in microelectronics over the past one and a half decades,” said the AT&S Supervisory Board in recognition of Gerstenmayer's work.“During this time, AT&S has not only embarked on a successful course of growth, but has also worked with the most innovative companies in the global electronics industry and gained major technology companies as customers. The members of the Supervisory Board, who wish Andreas Gerstenmayer all the best for the future, would like to express their sincere thanks for this achievements.” “I have managed AT&S for more than 14 years, experienced the ups and downs and initiated the growth phase. It is now time to place the management of the company in new hands,” says Andreas Gerstenmayer.“AT&S is well prepared for the future challenges in a difficult market environment for the entire technology industry, so it is a good time for the handover.”

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards. AT&S industrializes leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive & Aerospace, Industrial and Medical and high-performance computing for AI applications. AT&S currently has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). A new high-end production site for IC substrates is currently being established in Malaysia (Kulim). In Leoben, a European competence center including series production for IC substrate technologies is being built. Both sites will start production in the financial year 2024/25. The company employs more than 13,500 people. For further information please visit

