PUBLIC WELFARE FOUNDATION LAUNCHES FUTURE FORMERS CAMPAIGN
Narrative Campaign Spotlights Community Visionaries Developing Transformative Solutions to the Criminal Justice System
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Public Welfare Foundation (PWF), the country's only endowment fund dedicated exclusively to investing in new transformative approaches to youth and adult criminal justice, today announced the launch of its FUTURE FORMERS campaign.
The year-long campaign highlights visionaries who are bucking the status quo of over-policing and incarceration and are instead developing restorative and transformative solutions that create real safety.
PWF traveled across the country to shine a light on these Future Formers - many of whom have been directly impacted by the criminal justice system - their vision for the future, and their organizations' work to build lasting change in communities and across the nation.
The FUTURE FORMERS campaign highlights PWF grantees from nine different organizations including: Oklahoma-based leaders Dr. Tiffany Crutcher (Terence Crutcher Foundation); Colleen McCarthy, Esq. (Oklahoma Appleseed); D'Marria Monday (Block Builderz); Georgia-based leaders Robyn Hasan-Simpson (Women on the Rise)
