POOPIE SUITS PASSES 20,000 BOOKS SOLD BY SMALL 2 MAN GROUP

Small 2 Man Publishing Business Passes 20,000 sold – Most Profits Donated

- Frank HoodNASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Poopie Suits – a small 2 man book publishing group – is proud to announce that their 9 books of true stories on the US Submarine Force – have passed 20,000 total books sold.Starting in January, 2018 with their first book –“Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots – Tales Of A Submarine Officer From The Height Of The Cold War” they thought they would be lucky to sell 50 books to family and friends.Poopie Suits took an approach of telling true, non-classified stories from the men who volunteered and trained manned these lethal weapons of the deep – which were and are highly strategic pieces of the US military.Most all other submarine books are based on fiction.The first book hit a nerve. Other submarine vets recognized that preserving their unique stories of perseverance, bravery, humor, and unique ethos – before they were lost forever – so their progeny would know and understand all that they had to endure – was worth the effort."After all, we submariners were known as The Silent Service. But we have a rich tapestry of innovation, colorful characters, wild unexpected moments of danger, and clever and very funny ways to spoof each other – that should be captured.'' said Frank Hood.Many books have been written on the WWII submarine significant contribution to victory in the Pacific Theatre, but there was scant stories about the Cold War.Now, with 9 total books, all available in soft cover or Kindle, and 4 available as audio books – the flow of stories continues to the authors.Frank Hood, a qualified Submarine Officer and Charles Hood, a physician, have teamed up to produce these books.With Charles as the word smith and author of the 8 books post Poopie Suits, and Frank handling the marketing – they have created a website – – and a Facebook page – - that has now passed 11,000 followers.The books have sold in every continent but Antarctica.They have an average rating of 4.6 Stars on Amazon with over 500 international reviews.As Amazon says:”Customers find the book well-written and easy to read. They appreciate the great stories and detailed descriptions. Readers describe the memoir as a human story.”The authors are grateful for the support of the United States Submarine Veterans, Inc, our national organization, and all the individual submariners and those interested in authentic stories about submarines has kept our Mission going.Our Mission – to share the real, non-classified, stories of the day-to-day life aboard a submarine for those who did not have this privilege so that they will be preserved for generations to come.As one reviewer on Amazon says: " I've read all of the submarine books that have been published by the Hood brothers and they are all great reads. Submarines are the silent service and these are stories that give a glimpse into the world of submariners. The stories encompass all time frames from the beginning of the US Sub Service all the way through the cold war. Very entertaining and hard to put down. Highly recommended."*******************END**********************************************************

