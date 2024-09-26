Cannabisnewsbreaks Cannacon Midwest To Help Drive Business, Accelerate Growth Of Cannabis Industry Throughout The Midwest

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
CannaCon , a leading conference company, today announced that it will host the
CannaCon Midwest Cleveland . Scheduled for October 3-4, 2024, the event will be held at the Huntington convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The highly anticipated two-day event is a must-attend for entrepreneurs, founders, growers, dispensary owners, seed investors, medical professionals, policy experts, government regulators, and seasoned industry players. The event is expected to fulfill every cannabis business need throughout the value chain, from seed investments, cultivation supplies, and breakthrough tech innovations to first-rate legal and business advice, world-class genetics, and the sale of extraction equipment and retail displays.
CannaCon Midwest Cleveland also promises an unparalleled networking experience and world-class educational opportunities from widely acclaimed speakers. Attendees will gain the latest insights on technological and financial trends, strategy, marketing, and branding. The event will also feature a state-of-the-art exhibition floor with plenty of vendors and booths showcasing cutting-edge innovations in cannabis and allied industries. CannaCon Midwest Cleveland is designed to drive business and accelerate the growth of the cannabis industry throughout the Midwest for decades to come, supported by the region's supportive legislation.
About CannaCon
CannaCon is dedicated to creating and strengthening lifelong partnerships within the emerging cannabis industry. Its mission is to provide a global B2B venue for cannabis businesses, marijuana entrepreneurs, investors, and community partners to showcase industry products, people, innovations, and technology. CannaCon is committed to cultivating business values within the cannabis industry through education and responsible community involvement. Learn more at
.
