Riomar Unveils New Luxury Leather Goods Collection

Riomar , renowned for its blend of coastal elegance and timeless style, announces the launch of its Luxury Leather Goods Collection . Crafted from the same high-quality, waterproof leather used in its signature footwear and belts, this collection is designed for travelers who prioritize durability, functionality, and sophistication.

Rooted in versatility, Riomar's bags easily transition from outdoor adventures to professional settings, embodying the brand's "boat to boardroom" philosophy. Inspired by Florida's watermen, the collection offers products built to withstand the demands of travel while maintaining style and organization.

Club Travel Bag , is an essential companion for active lifestyles. Made from exclusive European Halyard leather , it combines luxury with practicality. The interior features a ripstop nylon and repurposed sailboat sailcloth interior, making it both luxurious and practical for any journey.

Durable, Waterproof Leathers : Ensures longevity and style, no matter the destination.

Sustainable Interior : Lined with repurposed sailcloth and ripstop nylon.

Organizational Pockets : Includes a waterproof shoe/laundry pouch, two exterior end pockets, and one side pocket for optimal organization.

Adjustable, Removable Strap : Nylon web shoulder strap for comfortable carrying. Travel-Friendly Dimensions : Compact size (19" L x 11" H x 16" W), perfect for gym lockers and overhead compartments.

"The new bag collection embodies the essence of Riomar's lifestyle," said Lange Sykes , Founder of Riomar. "We wanted to create high-quality, multi-functional products that support an active and dynamic life, no matter where your travels take you."

Riomar's Luxury Leather Goods Collection , including the Club Travel Bag, is available now at

Riomarshoes . These bags are ideal for travel or as premium gifts, offering the perfect blend of style and functionality.

Riomar creates premium footwear, bags, and accessories for both men and women, designed for life on and off the water. Handcrafted in Portugal, Riomar products reflect over 800 years of seafaring tradition and craftsmanship. Sourcing the finest leathers from environmentally responsible tanneries, Riomar products feature waterproof barriers and professional-grade non-skid soles. The brand's ethos, "Change Your Bearings, Not Your Sole," represents its commitment to crafting versatile products that transition effortlessly between life's many adventures.

For more information on Riomar, visit Riomarshoes . Individuals can also follow both Riomar on their social platforms.

