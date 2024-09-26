New Beginnings: Delmarva Power Honors Workforce Development Graduates

MENAFN - 3BL) Workforce develops remains a big part of our commitment to the communities we serve and recently, 34 students graduated from our three workforce development program cohorts, thanks to our partnerships with Cecil College, Delaware Technical Community College (DTCC) and the Forum for Advancing Minority Engineers (FAME).

We currently operate two unique workforce development programs:



Path to Success Program : In collaboration with FAME, this 10-month program graduated 10 high school seniors. It offers industry exposure, financial literacy and work-readiness training, including a six-week paid internship with us. FAME's mission to support minority engineers aligns with our goal to create a diverse and inclusive workforce. Powering the Workforce Utility Training Program : This program provides essential training for adults in partnership with DTCC and Cecil College to. DTCC's six-week program focuses on practical energy sector skills and graduated 15 adults. Our Cecil College partnership saw nine adults complete an eight-week program, emphasizing hands-on training and real-world applications. This year marked the first Cecil College cohort.

Graduates from these programs are ready to pursue job opportunities with us or one of our contractors, contributing to the local economy and providing life and family sustaining career opportunities.

“Our programs are tailored to provide students with the practical skills and knowledge they need to thrive in their careers, and I am confident they will bring fresh perspectives to the industry,” said Martin Harrison, Workforce Development manager at Delmarva Power.“Working closely with these graduates is truly rewarding, and their enthusiasm and determination have been inspiring to witness. The opportunities that these programs provide are life-changing for many and we are thrilled to be part of that journey.”

Powering the Workforce Utility Training Program graduates, Charity Howard and Jeffrey Gray, attended the graduation, sharing their inspiring journeys with the 2024 graduates. Grey is now a Delmarva Power Utility Energy Serviceperson and Howard became an Interconnection Specialist at our sister company, Atlantic City Electric. Interested in joining our next cohorts in 2025? Contact Workforce Development manager, Martin Harrison , for more information.