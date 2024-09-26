10 Years Of Swachh Bharat Mission: Efforts Of Anganwadi Workers Impacting Lives In MP's Narmadapuram

(MENAFN- IANS) Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh), Sep 26 (IANS) The Swachh Bharat Mission launched 10 years ago by Prime Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014, has been bringing a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of people in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram, mainly due to the efforts of the Anganwadi workers in spreading the message of cleanliness among the masses.

The Anganwadi workers have played a pivotal role in reaching out mainly to the people residing in the rural areas where the general awareness and practice regarding cleanliness and hygiene have been conventionally on the lower side.

One of the women members of the Anganwadi said that awareness about cleanliness as well as the need to maintain cleanliness in and around the premises of one's own house besides maintaining personal hygiene has increased manifold since the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission.

Monika Sharma from the Anganwadi centre said: "Earlier, the people of villages were not very aware regarding cleanliness. However, the Swacch Bharat Mission has played an instrumental role in increasing awareness among the people living in the rural pockets. They began dumping the wet and dry waste materials separately. These small but crucial steps have led to a decline in diseases caused due to lack of cleanliness and hygiene."

Another Anganwadi worker, Renuka, said that people were previously not quite conscious about their own health or taking care of the cleanliness around their houses.

"The Swachh Bharat Mission has brought a drastic change among the people. Now, health is their priority area. The Anganwadi centres also organise health camps where people come for check-up," she said.

Diksha Umre, another Anganwadi worker credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Swacch Bharat Mission and the success the initiative has brought along with it across the country.

"We organise several programmes in which the health of pregnant women, girls and children are monitored. At the same time, they are made aware of the ways and general practices to maintain good health and proper hygiene," she said.

Diksha further said that the Anganwadi centres have been taking out the message of cleanliness among the people on a regular basis.

"Proper and better cleanliness also leads to a decrease in diseases. Currently, dengue has been spreading rapidly... and we are making all efforts to control it so that its spread among the people can be checked," she said.