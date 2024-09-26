Energy America Appoints Smart Energy Group As Distributor Of American-Made Solar Modules In Africa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- America , a leading U.S.-based of high-efficiency solar modules, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Smart Energy Group, a trusted energy solutions provider, to distribute American-made solar modules throughout the African continent. This collaboration is poised to enhance access to energy solutions across Africa, in line with global clean energy goals and the continent's increasing demand for sustainable power sources.



Empowering Africa with Clean Energy

As Africa continues to embrace renewable energy as a key part of its future energy mix, Energy America's collaboration with Smart Energy Group aims to provide reliable, state-of-the-art solar modules to power homes, businesses, and industries across the region. The high-quality American-made solar modules, produced at Energy America's facilities in California, North Carolina, and Texas, will enable African nations to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and transition towards greener energy sources.



The solar modules comply with the highest industry standards, including a domestic content requirement of 52%, ensuring both superior performance and sustainability. Backed by Energy America's cutting-edge research and development division, Centauri, the solar modules benefit from innovative technology designed for durability and enhanced energy output in diverse environments, making them ideal for African markets.

Supporting Africa's Energy Transition.



The African continent is seeing a rapid increase in energy demand, with governments and private sectors prioritizing renewable energy investments to address power shortages and climate change. Energy America's solar modules will play a critical role in supporting the continent's transition to clean energy, providing reliable solutions for large-scale solar farms, distributed energy systems, and off-grid applications in remote regions.



Through this partnership, Smart Energy Group will leverage its extensive distribution network and local expertise to ensure that Energy America's solar modules reach key markets in Africa, including South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana. The focus will be on delivering tailored solutions that meet local energy needs, whether for utility-scale projects or small to medium-sized installations.



Statement from Energy America

"We are thrilled to partner with Smart Energy Group to bring our high-performance solar modules to the African continent. This collaboration is an important step in our mission to expand access to clean energy globally and contribute to the energy transition in Africa," said Jack Stone, CEO of Energy America. "With Africa's growing demand for sustainable energy solutions, our advanced solar technology will help support the region's renewable energy goals while driving economic growth and environmental benefits."



Smart Energy Group's Expertise

Smart Energy Group has a strong presence in the African energy market, with a proven track record of delivering high-quality renewable energy projects and solutions. Its commitment to sustainability, coupled with its in-depth knowledge of the local market, positions it as the ideal partner for Energy America to introduce its innovative solar products across Africa.



"We are proud to partner with Energy America, a global leader in solar technology, to bring top-tier renewable energy solutions to Africa," said John Chirwa Managing Director of Smart Energy Group. "Our collaboration will help address the continent's energy challenges by providing clean, affordable, and reliable power to communities that need it most."



About Energy America

Energy America is a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-efficiency solar modules, with a production capacity of 3.5GW across its facilities in California, North Carolina, and Texas. Backed by NASA technology, the company is dedicated to driving the adoption of renewable energy worldwide. Energy America is also actively involved in the development of next-generation solar technology through its R&D division, Centauri.



About Smart Energy Group

Smart Energy Group is a leading energy solutions provider with a strong focus on renewable energy projects across Africa. The company offers a range of services, including project development, installation, and distribution of renewable energy products, with the goal of supporting sustainable growth and energy independence across the continent.



