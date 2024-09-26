Honor For Outstanding Community Service Bestowed To Tina Farrell

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Farrell Plumbing, a leading plumber in Richey, is proud of Tina Farrell, who was recently bestowed with an award for her volunteer work in the community.

PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Farrell Plumbing, a top plumber in Port Richey, FL, is proud to announce that Tina Farrell, co-owner of Farrell Plumbing, was recognized for her exceptional community service during the 4th Annual Premier Community HealthCare Impact Breakfast, held last Wednesday, August 28th, at Spartan Manor.The event, which celebrated 45 years of care in the community, honored Tina for her extensive volunteer work, which has positively impacted countless lives throughout the local area.Tina Farrell's commitment to volunteer work mirrors the core values that guide Farrell Plumbing. Just as Tina dedicates her time and energy to improving the community through her service, Farrell Plumbing is committed to improving the lives of its customers by delivering comprehensive plumbing solutions .Whether responding quickly to an emergency, ensuring a seamless repiping project, or providing expert water heater repairs , the same care and dedication Tina shows in her community work are reflected in every service Farrell Plumbing offers. This alignment of values underscores the company's mission to serve both its customers and the wider community with the same level of commitment and excellence.A Strong Commitment to Providing ServiceTina's dedication to giving back exemplifies Farrell Plumbing's commitment to service, both through their plumbing expertise and community involvement. Farrell Plumbing has built a reputation for providing high-quality residential and commercial plumbing solutions. With services that include leak detection, water heater repair, repiping, and general plumbing, the Farrell Plumbing team is always prepared to respond quickly and professionally to any plumbing need. Their goal is to make sure clients have the most efficient, cost-effective, and reliable plumbing services available.About the EventThe Community Impact Breakfast, by Premier Community HealthCare, was a beautiful and highly anticipated gathering. The event served as a way to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most. A special highlight was Barbara, a Premier Patient, who shared her touching story of how Premier's affordable services became a lifeline as she adjusted to life in the USA after growing up in Germany. The keynote speaker, Alex Romillo, CEO of Health Choice Network, delivered an inspiring message highlighting the essential role that community health centers and individuals like Tina play in enhancing the well-being of their communities.For more information about Farrell Plumbing or to schedule a service, visitAbout Farrell PlumbingAt Farrell Plumbing, plumbing services extend to homeowners and business owners in Port Richey, FL, and the surrounding areas. With extensive knowledge of residential and commercial plumbing needs, the highly trained technicians at Farrell Plumbing provide solutions that quickly and efficiently solve any issue. The team is proud to offer lasting services that can maintain, repair, or replace plumbing systems, including water heater maintenance, leak detection, and repiping. Farrell Plumbing consistently delivers exceptional service by arriving on time and fully prepared, ensuring satisfying results for all clients.For more information about Farrell Plumbing or to schedule a service, visit

Steve Farrell

Farrell Plumbing

+1 727-732-2617

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.