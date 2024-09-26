PEP BOYS ANNOUNCES INTERIM CEO APPOINTMENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Pep Boys , a leading U.S. automotive service provider, today announced that Joe Auriemma, the company's Chief Marketing Officer, has been appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer.

Joe brings over 30 years of experience, having held senior marketing and sales roles at companies like Procter & Gamble, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Rentokil-Terminix. He has a proven track record of building profit, expanding business footprints and driving continued sales growth.

Under Joe's leadership, the company is well-positioned to focus on operational excellence, enhancing the customer experience and building a strong future for Pep Boys. Joe and his Team will prioritize executing the company's strategic growth goals and continuing to focus on talent development and fostering a strong workplace culture.

With a network of over 850 locations across the United States and Puerto Rico, Pep Boys specializes in automotive service. Each Pep Boys location offers individual customers and fleet businesses preventative maintenance, tire installations, and both routine and major repairs. Pep Boys is equipped with the

technology needed to service today's complex vehicles, which helps ensure

efficient and reliable care for every customer.

About Pep Boys



Founded in 1921 by military veterans, generations of drivers have counted on Pep Boys ASE-certified Pros to care for their cars. With a national network of Service and Tire Centers, millions of consumer and fleet vehicles pass through Pep Boys bays each year. Our commitment to being the one our communities count on is demonstrated through our exceptional customer experience and technical expertise. For more information, visit .



