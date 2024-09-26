(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers have intensified their efforts in autonomous driving technology, aiming to challenge Tesla's global leadership.



These companies are rapidly developing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to attract buyers in the world's largest automotive market.



Counterpoint Research predicts that by 2026, approximately one million EVs in China will meet the Level 3 (L3) autonomous driving standard.



L3 can make informed decisions, such as overtaking slow-moving cars, but still require driver intervention in certain situations.



Leading Chinese EV makers like BYD and Li Auto have already launched new models equipped with L3-capable ADAS software.







However, regulatory hurdles remain, as Beijing has not yet approved the use of L3 and higher autonomous driving systems.



The competition in autonomous driving technology has become a new battlefront for electric car builders in China.



This technology helps boost sales and increase brand awareness, making it a crucial factor in the fast-growing market.



Tesla plans to introduce its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software in China next year, which will test the capabilities of Chinese EV makers.



The American company charges $8,000 for FSD installation in the United States, plus a $99 monthly subscription.



Chinese companies are offering their ADAS software for free to attract more buyers. Xpeng , a Tesla rival in China, has expanded its self-driving system nationwide, becoming the first to offer semi-autonomous driving across the country.



Jiyue, a premium EV maker backed by Baidu, has introduced a new model with a high level of autonomy. The Jiyue 07 sedan, supported by Baidu's Apollo 2.0 self-driving software, boasts a range of 660km on a single charge.

Tesla's Full Self-Driving Tech Faces Competition from Chinese and Other Rivals

In the United States, several automakers are also making strides in autonomous driving technology. GM's Super Cruise system, available on 15 nameplates, aims to extend Level 2 support to 95 percent of driving scenarios.



Ford's BlueCruise is currently available on seven Ford and Lincoln models for use on 130,000 miles of highway.



Stellantis plans to introduce its STLA AutoDrive system, which will enable hands- and eyes-free driving under certain circumstances.



Mercedes-Benz has launched a test fleet of EQS- and S-Class sedans with Level 3 capability in California and Nevada.



The company expects to offer this technology to customers via subscription in these states during 2024.



As the technology advances, autonomous vehicles may adopt nontraditional seating arrangements, requiring new safety features.



Rimac's Verne robotaxi, for example, lacks a steering wheel and pedals, featuring fully reclining seats with specialized safety systems.



The future of autonomous driving remains uncertain, but both Chinese and American companies continue to push the boundaries of technology.



As the market develops, consumers can expect increasingly sophisticated self-driving capabilities in their vehicles.







