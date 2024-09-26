Straight Up Technologies Powers The Network Infrastructure Behind Dreamforce 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dreamforce National Park at Dreamforce 2024

The Campground at Dreamforce 2024

Data Cloud at Dreamforce 2024

- Jeff Hanks, CEO, Straight Up TechnologiesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dreamforce 2024 gathered over 45,000 attendees from across the globe for an unforgettable experience of learning, community building, and philanthropy. With approximately 3 million square feet of event space, Straight Up Technologies (SUT) ensured seamless connectivity across one of the largest and most complex networking environments in the world, ensuring flawless wireless connectivity across 12 locations sprawling over four city blocks.Unmatched Network Coverage for a Seamless Experience:The single contiguous, high-speed wireless network provided connectivity throughout the Dreamforce Campus, which extended from the Moscone Center to numerous surrounding hotels and outdoor spaces. The network design accommodated a wide range of attendees, including session speakers, live demonstration drivers, sponsors, partners and employees, with the unveiling of the highly anticipated Agentforce platform as the centerpiece of content delivery.Innovation in Action at Dreamforce 2024:"Dreamforce is the pinnacle of global tech conferences, and we are honored to have played such a crucial role," said Jeff Hanks, CEO at Straight Up Technologies. "This year's event was not just about providing high-speed internet; it was about creating an immersive, connected environment for learning, collaboration, and innovation."SUT integrated Wi-Fi 6 into their service offerings and it was instrumental in supporting the various facets of event technology, including registration, scanning, digital signage, mobile app and the indoor wayfinding blue dot navigation integration within the app, which was entirely dependent upon the wireless design and deployment.A Collaborative Effort:Delivering the network for Dreamforce would not have been possible without the collaboration of numerous teams and partners.“Our success is a testament to the power of teamwork,” said Reinier Nissen, CTO at Straight Up Technologies.“We are deeply grateful to all of the incredible people who played a part in this project. It truly takes a village to pull off an event of this magnitude, and we're proud to have contributed to the impeccable execution of Dreamforce 2024.”A New Benchmark for Event Connectivity:Straight Up Technologies' ability to scale the network to meet the demands of one of the world's largest tech conferences underscores its position as a leader in innovative technology solutions.As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Straight Up Technologies is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that ensure reliable, scalable connectivity for events of all sizes. With the successful execution of Dreamforce 2024 behind them, the team is already looking forward to the next challenge and the opportunity to push the boundaries of what's possible in event technology.About Straight Up Technologies:Straight Up Technologies is the leading provider of innovative technology solutions and services, specializing in network infrastructure, wireless connectivity, and event technology management. With a proven track record of delivering seamless tech solutions for large-scale events, Straight Up Technologies partners with global brands to bring their visions to life.

