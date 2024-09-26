Coco Gauff Looks To 'Reset, Refresh' After Naming New Coach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beijing: Coco Gauff hopes to "reset" and "refresh" after bringing in a new coach following the end of her 14-month partnership with Brad Gilbert.

The 2023 US Open champion told the WTA website that she has added Matt Daly to work alongside her longtime coach, Jean-Christophe Faurel.

Daly, 45, most recently coached Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Daly and the 20-year-old American Gauff teamed up ahead of the China Open, where she faces France's Clara Burel in her opening match on Friday.

"I'm really excited," Gauff, ranked sixth in the world, told the WTA in Beijing.

"I think this is probably what it will look like next year too. I'm super-excited for a new change and hopefully to improve other parts of my game."

Gauff and Gilbert announced their split last week after her title defence in New York ended in the last 16.

Gauff also went out at the same stage at Wimbledon, the Paris Olympics and the WTA Toronto event.

"Working with Brad was really great and obviously we had a great partnership," she said in comments released Thursday.

"I think it was just time to do a reset, a refresh, and add some things in my game that I felt like I need to do to have a better season next year."

Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka on Wednesday said that she was now working with Patrick Mouratoglou, who coached Serena Williams.

