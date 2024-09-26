Road accident in Ethiopia results in death of 28, injuries to 19

(MENAFN) A tragic traffic accident in southern Ethiopia has resulted in the deaths of 28 people and injuries to 19 others, according to local reports from Wednesday. The incident occurred when a bus traveling from Wolaita Sodo to the Dawro Zone overturned in the afternoon, prompting an immediate response from local officials.



Those injured in the accident are currently receiving intensive medical treatment at nearby healthcare facilities. Police have cautioned that the death toll could rise as more information becomes available and medical assessments continue. The severity of the accident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety in the region.



Despite Ethiopia's relatively low per capita car ownership rate, fatal traffic accidents remain a significant issue. Contributing factors include poor road conditions, reckless driving, an ineffective driving license issuance system, and insufficient enforcement of safety regulations. These elements create a dangerous environment on the roads, increasing the likelihood of severe accidents.



Authorities are likely to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event, aiming to implement measures that could enhance road safety and prevent future incidents. The recurring nature of such accidents calls for urgent reforms in traffic management and infrastructure development in Ethiopia.

MENAFN26092024000045015839ID1108719061