Sporttrade Steps Into Arizona

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sporttrade , a Philadelphia-based sports betting operator, along with strategic partner Quechan Tribe of the Ft. Yuma Indian Reservation, California & Arizona, today announced the Sporttrade App is now live in its fourth state: Arizona. Sporttrade will offer the only differentiated experience to players in the State.

"Today we're incredibly proud to announce we've launched in Arizona," said Alex Kane,

Sporttrade Founder and CEO. "There is impressive demand for our offering in Arizona because players want a premium option."

Arizona's Premium Player Experience

"Sporttrade is a perfect option for players looking to try the future of in-game wagering; incredible prices, near-instant bet acceptance, and the option to view prices in an intuitive probability-based odds format," said Kane. "Thank you to the Arizona Department of Gaming, thank you to our players, partners, and investors, and most of all, I want to thank the Sporttrade family of employees."

"The Quechan Tribe is excited to partner with Sporttrade and their innovations in the sports betting marketplace." said Quechan President Jordan Joaquin, "Quechan's statewide mobile sports betting partnership with Sporttrade introduces an exciting new platform of wagering and will provide new and expanded gaming opportunities throughout Arizona and which will provide economic benefits for our tribe."

Qualified and eligible players will be able to place bets starting today in Arizona on the

Sporttrade iOS and Android mobile applications.

About Sporttrade Inc.

Sporttrade was borne out of the belief that the golden age of sports betting has yet to come. Combining proprietary technology, thoughtful design, and capital markets expertise, our platform endeavors to modernize sports betting for a more equitable, responsible, and accessible future.

Sporttrade is led by an accomplished team from sports betting and capital markets backgrounds. The company is based in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. For more information visit us at

