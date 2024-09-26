Impact Biomedical Inc. (NYSE: IBO) Announces 3F™ US Patent Issue

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact BioMedical Inc. (“IBO”) is pleased to announce that the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,985,973 entitled“Insect Repelling Composition” developed within IBO's 3FTM platform.



This is in addition to IBO's prior granted U.S. Patent No. 11,246,310. Both patents include compositions and formulations of constituents found in and fragrances produced by plants, which, when applied as a natural insect repellent, have the potential to reduce insect landings and bites experienced in an outdoor environment. The terms of U.S. Patents 11,985,973 and 11,246,310 will expire in February 2039 and April 2040, respectively.

This expands Impact BioMedical's 3FTM patent estate, which includes insect repellent compositions and anti-microbial applications in the United States and other countries. It also further demonstrates IBO's commitment to discovering, developing, and patenting unique technologies to meet unmet needs in human healthcare.

These compositions and/or formulations inhibit the olfactory receptors either specifically or universally to“blind” the insect to human presence. Potential applications of the technology include use as a human insect (e.g., mosquito) repellent and/or as an addition to detergents, shampoos, or lotions to repel insect activity.

According to the World Health Organization, vector-borne diseases account for approximately 17% of all infectious diseases worldwide. 3FTM insect repellent presents new potential options to enable outdoor activity free from insect interference with a purely natural product, unlike currently available alternatives. This represents significant market potential worldwide (Vector-borne diseases (who.int) )

Upon notification of the patent issue, IBO CEO Frank D. Heuszel said,“This is another demonstration of success with our business model delivering new unique proprietary technology with the potential to address unmet needs in human healthcare. We are now accelerating discussions with potential partners to move 3FTM rapidly towards the market in the US and other countries worldwide.”

