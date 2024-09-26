Trump’s fortification to be improved

(MENAFN) In response to recent assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump, security measures surrounding him are set to be significantly enhanced. According to NBC News, a Secret Service official confirmed that heightened protection protocols have been initiated following troubling incidents, including a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania in July, where a gunman fired shots, narrowly missing and resulting in the death of one audience member along with injuries to two others.



The urgency for increased security escalated further with the arrest of 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh earlier this month. Routh was apprehended by the Secret Service near a Trump-owned golf course in Florida while allegedly attempting to take aim at the former president, armed with a Soviet-made rifle and a backpack filled with armor plates.



An official from the Secret Service remarked, "Given recent events, the agency is adopting a heightened posture in its protection of the former president." These new security measures were visible on Monday when Trump disembarked from his plane in Pennsylvania, closely followed by a Secret Service agent.



Moreover, in a legislative move to bolster security for all presidential nominees, the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill mandating the Secret Service to apply uniform standards in determining the number of agents needed for the protection of presidents, vice presidents, and major candidates. This law aims to ensure that candidates like Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris receive adequate security amidst rising threats.



As the political climate intensifies, these measures reflect the growing concerns over the safety of public figures in the current environment, reinforcing the need for vigilant protective actions by security agencies.

