(MENAFN) In a controversial move, Polish Prime Donald Tusk has called for urgent measures against beavers, attributing their activities to the severe flooding currently affecting the country. During a meeting with cabinet members and local officials at a crisis management center in Glogow, Tusk emphasized the need for immediate action to address the flooding crisis while also focusing on the role beavers play in exacerbating the situation.



Tusk highlighted the importance of municipalities promptly reporting their needs and closely monitoring the condition of existing dams. However, a significant portion of his address was dedicated to the beavers, whom he claimed were partly responsible for the flooding due to their impact on man-made structures. "Sometimes, we must choose between our love for animals and the safety of cities, villages, and the integrity of dams," he stated, referencing the catastrophic floods of 2010, during which beavers were accused of damaging levees.



He urged local officials to take decisive action against beavers, stating, "Within [the existing] rules, do everything you have to; I will defend these decisions. The dams are an absolute priority today." Tusk assured his audience that he would expedite any necessary legislation to enhance flood prevention measures, promising to deliver new regulations within a week if current laws are deemed inadequate.



While acknowledging that immediate action may not significantly mitigate the current flooding, Tusk emphasized that these steps would be crucial for repairing dams and managing future risks. His remarks have ignited a debate about wildlife management and environmental conservation in the context of disaster response, raising questions about the balance between protecting ecosystems and ensuring public safety in times of crisis.

MENAFN26092024000045015687ID1108718568