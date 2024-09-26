Trump brands Zelensky as ‘greatest salesman in history’

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “the greatest salesman in history,” attributing this title to Zelensky's skill in securing substantial financial aid from the United States to support Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. Trump's remarks came in response to Zelensky's skepticism regarding Trump's assertions that he could quickly resolve the war.



“I think Zelensky is the greatest salesman in history. Every time he comes into the country, he walks away with USD60 billion,” Trump stated during a rally, highlighting the substantial military aid packages approved by the U.S. government. Recently, the U.S. greenlit a USD61 billion military assistance package for Ukraine after considerable debate among Republicans.



Amid concerns that a potential Trump presidency might lead to cuts in U.S. military support for Ukraine, the former president emphasized his intentions to foster peace, contrasting his approach with what he perceives as Zelensky's desire for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to win the upcoming election.



In a recent interview with *The New Yorker*, Zelensky expressed doubts about Trump’s ability to effectively end the war, suggesting that his understanding of the situation is superficial. “My feeling is that Trump doesn’t really know how to stop the war, even if he might think he knows how,” Zelensky commented, indicating that the complexities of the conflict often become more obscure the more one investigates.



Zelensky is currently in the U.S., where he is expected to engage with President Joe Biden, members of Congress, and both Trump and Harris. He plans to present his 'victory plan,' which, although details remain under wraps, is said to focus on strengthening Ukraine's military to compel Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease hostilities. As tensions continue, the interactions among these political figures could significantly impact the future of U.S.-Ukraine relations and the broader geopolitical landscape.

