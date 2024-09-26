(MENAFN) Russian lawmaker Andrey Lugovoy has proposed that the Council of Europe (COE) be declared undesirable in Russia, citing its alleged "openly Russophobic" activities. Lugovoy, representing the Liberal-Democratic Party (LDPR) in the State Duma, has formally requested that the Prosecutor-General’s Office assess the implications of the COE's actions and consider banning the organization from operating within Russian territory.



In a statement on his Telegram channel, Lugovoy criticized the Council of Europe, which was founded in 1949 to promote democracy, human rights, and the rule of law among European nations. Russia joined the COE in 1996, but Lugovoy claims that the organization's activities have shifted significantly since 2008, becoming tools of political pressure for the "collective West." He argued that the COE's decisions now pose a threat to Russia’s constitutional order and carry an inherently anti-Russian character.



Lugovoy highlighted several key instances to support his argument, including a 2012 resolution that condemned Russian legislation banning gay pride parades and a subsequent law prohibiting LGBT propaganda directed at minors. He also noted the COE's 2014 decision to suspend the Russian delegation after the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) declared the Crimea reunification referendum illegal. More recently, in 2022, the organization suspended Russia’s membership and labeled the country a “sponsor of terrorism.”



The call for banning the Council of Europe comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and Western nations, reflecting broader geopolitical rifts that continue to shape the continent's political landscape. As Lugovoy's proposal moves forward, it raises questions about the future of international organizations in Russia and the implications for human rights and democratic values in the region.

MENAFN26092024000045015687ID1108718530