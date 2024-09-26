Trump possibly to skip meeting with Zelensky

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's visit to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly has been marked by significant uncertainty regarding his interactions with key figures, particularly former President Donald Trump. According to reports from the Associated Press, no meeting has been scheduled between Zelensky and Trump, casting doubt on the potential for dialogue between the two leaders. Additionally, House Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed uncertainty about his availability to meet with the Ukrainian leader.



During his visit, Zelensky aims to present his ‘victory plan’ to influential members of the American political establishment, starting with President Joe Biden. He also intends to engage with both Republican and Democratic presidential candidates and other senior officials. However, as of Tuesday, sources from Trump's campaign indicated that a meeting had not been arranged.



Speaker Johnson, who was invited to meet Zelensky, conveyed to the press on Wednesday that his schedule was fluid, making it unlikely that he would be able to sit down with the Ukrainian president. “I don’t think we actually are going to be in town on Thursday,” Johnson stated, suggesting that unforeseen changes in congressional schedules could impact such meetings.



Zelensky's visit is further complicated by a backlash from Republican politicians, particularly in response to his criticisms of Trump and Senator J.D. Vance from Ohio. His recent trip to Pennsylvania, where he was invited by Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro to visit a weapons manufacturing facility, has also drawn criticism, highlighting the partisan tensions surrounding his visit.



As Zelensky navigates this complex political landscape, the uncertainty of his meetings with American leaders underscores the challenges facing Ukraine in securing support amidst a divided political environment in the U.S.

MENAFN26092024000045015687ID1108718529